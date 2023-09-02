Jordan Fuller scores five touchdowns, rallies Holy Cross to a 42-20 win over Merrimack

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Fuller ran for four second-half touchdowns as Holy Cross erased a three-point halftime deficit and defeated Merrimack, 42-20 in the season-opening game for both schools. The Crusaders opened the season ranked No. 5 by the FCS Coaches Poll after winning their fourth consecutive Patriot League title in 2022 with a program-record 12 wins.

