Jordan Fuller breaks free for four touchdowns, leads Holy Cross past Bucknell 55-27

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Fuller ran for four touchdowns, including a 70-yarder in the fourth quarter, and Holy Cross defeated Bucknell 55-27. The Crusaders led 34-14 at the half but Bucknell got as close as 41-27 entering the fourth quarter after Ralph Rucker passed to Eric Weatherly for a 40-yard touchdown. Fuller then put the game away with a 12-yard run and his 70-yard burst up the middle. It was the second time this season that he had four rushing touchdowns. Fuller finished with 147 yards rushing, sharing the load with quarterback Matthew Sluka, who had 122 yards on the ground and added 258 yards through the air on 19-of-26 passing with two touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.