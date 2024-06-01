Jordan ends slump with 3-run blast in 10th inning to send Mississippi State past St. John’s

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Dakota Jordan hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning and Mississippi State beat St. John’s 5-2 for a dramatic win in the Charlottesville Regional. The Bulldogs will take on Virginia which advanced by beating Pennsylvania earlier in the day. Jordan, a sophomore and projected first-round MLB selection, batted .333 for the season but entered the at-bat 1 for his last 26. He was 0 for 4 on the night with three strikeouts. In the last at-bat, Jordan fell to 0-2 in the count against St. John’s reliever Lou Marinaro before evening the count. The right hander then went the opposite direction to end the contest.

