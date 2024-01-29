Jordan advances to the Asian Cup quarterfinals after late goals seal 3-2 comeback win against Iraq

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Jordan scored two goals in stoppage time to advance to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup after a 3-2 comeback win against 10-man Iraq. Yazan Al Arab leveled the game at Khalifa International Stadium in the fifth minute of added time and Nizar Al Rashdan netted the winner two minutes later. The round-of-16 match was turned on its head when Aymen Hussein was shown a second yellow card and sent off for excessive celebrations after putting Iraq 2-1 ahead. The 2007 champion couldn’t hold on to its lead and eventually folded under the pressure as Jordan mounted a dramatic fightback.

