Jordan advances to Asian Cup semifinals for the first time. Australia faces South Korea

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Jordan has advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Cup for the first time by beating Tajikistan 1-0. An own-goal from Vahdat Hanonov midway through the second half at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar, settled a tight quarterfinal encounter. Jordan will next face South Korea or Australia. They play later Friday.

