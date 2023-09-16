Joquez Smith runs for 142 yards, including a 51-yard TD, to help Temple beat Norfolk St. 41-9

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joquez Smith rushed for 142 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown jaunt, and Temple defeated Norfolk State 41-9. The Owls amassed 290 yards on the ground and EJ Warner passed for 238 yards. D.J. Woodbury had eight tackles to help spark a Temple defensive effort that held the Spartans to 217 total yards. Smith’s long touchdown run gave the Owls a 21-7 lead in the second quarter and Darvon Hubbard tacked on a 21-yard touchdown run for a 28-7 halftime lead. Quincy Patterson added a two-yard run and Camden Price kicked two mid-range field goals in the second half.

