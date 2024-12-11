Jónsdóttir scores 4 as Wolfsburg clinches quarterfinal spot by routing Roma 6-1 in Women’s CL

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Substitute Sveindís Jónsdóttir scored four goals to fire Wolfsburg to the quarterfinals of Women’s Champions League with a game to spare by crushing Roma 6-1. Jónsdóttir came on in the 66th minute to net a hattrick between 68th and 89th minute. She added one more in stoppage time. Wolfsburg is second in Group A with nine points. Already qualified Lyon clinched the group’s top spot by routing Galatasaray 6-0 away in Istanbul. In Group B, Chelsea kept a perfect record by thrashing Twente 6-1 while Real Madrid won 3-0 away at Celtic. The winners had advanced before.

