Jónsdóttir scores 4 as Wolfsburg clinches quarterfinal spot by routing Roma 6-1 in Women’s CL

By The Associated Press
Wolfsburg's Sveindis Jonsdottir celebrates scoring during the women's Champions League soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and AS Roma at AOK Stadion in Wolfsburg, Germany, Wednesday Dec. 11, 2024. (Swen Pförtner/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Swen Pförtner]

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Substitute Sveindís Jónsdóttir scored four goals to fire Wolfsburg to the quarterfinals of Women’s Champions League with a game to spare by crushing Roma 6-1. Jónsdóttir came on in the 66th minute to net a hattrick between 68th and 89th minute. She added one more in stoppage time. Wolfsburg is second in Group A with nine points. Already qualified Lyon clinched the group’s top spot by routing Galatasaray 6-0 away in Istanbul. In Group B, Chelsea kept a perfect record by thrashing Twente 6-1 while Real Madrid won 3-0 away at Celtic. The winners had advanced before.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.