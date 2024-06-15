Jonquel Jones scores a career-high 34 points to lead the Liberty over the Aces 90-82

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu each had a double-double and the New York Liberty pulled away in the second half to beat the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. Ionescu finished with 15 points and 12 assists and Stewart added 14 points and 12 rebounds for New York. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had 12 points and seven rebounds. Las Vegas has lost four of its last five games. Kelsey Plum led Las Vegas with 22 points and A’ja Wilson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.