Jones, Waller and Hyatt deliver as Giants offense makes impressive preseason debut

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tight end Darren Waller and rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt are living up to all the hype that surrounded them coming to the New York Giants. The 30-year-old Waller has developed a strong rapport with Daniel Jones since being acquired in a trade from Las Vegas, clearly emerging as the quarterback’s top option. A speedy third-round draft pick out of Tennessee, Hyatt has consistently been a deep threat since the Giants opened training camp. Jones, Waller and Hyatt put on a show Friday as the Giants beat the Carolina Panthers 21-19.

