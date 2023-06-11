Jones, Thomas lead Connecticut Sun past Atlanta Dream 89-77

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Atlanta Dream 89-77. The Sun scored the last five points of the third quarter to lead 65-60 entering the fourth. Jones and Tyasha Harris then scored the first eight points of the period and Connecticut led by at least nine points the rest of the way. Allisha Gray scored to get the Dream within 84-75 near the one-minute mark, but Thomas made a driving layup and DeWanna Bonner added a technical free throw to put the Sun ahead by double digits again. Bonner and Harris scored 15 points each for the Sun.

