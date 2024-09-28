Jones scores two long first-quarter touchdowns to spark Cal Poly past Northern Colorado 28-7

GREELEY, Col. (AP) — Jaden Jones fired a 95-yard touchdown pass to Michael Briscoe, then dashed 53 yards for a score to get Cal Poly off to a first-quarter lead and the Mustangs romped to a 28-7 victory, spoiling Northern Colorado’s homecoming in the Big Sky Conference opener for both schools. The Cal Poly defense held winless Northern Colorado to just 213 yards of offense and held the Bears’ ground game to just 87 yards on 36 carries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.