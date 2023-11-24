Jones scores career-high 36, Memphis beats No. 20 Arkansas in semis at the Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — David Jones had a career-high 36 points and five steals to help Memphis beat No. 20 Arkansas 84-79 in a semifinal game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Memphis (5-0) advances to play Villanova in the title game on Friday. Arkansas (4-2) faces No. 14 North Carolina for third place. Jones shot 10 for 14 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 12 of 14 at the line. His 36 points tops the 33 he scored against Louisville on Dec. 10, 2021, while playing for DePaul. Jones became the second Memphis player since 2010 with 34-plus points and four-plus steals in a game, joining Jeremiah Martin. Nick Jourdain added 12 points for Memphis, and Jaykwon Walton scored 11. Khalif Battle scored 21 points for Arkansas.

