Jones scores a season-high 22, Sun move to franchise-best 7-0 start with 74-72 win over Wings

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored a season-high 22 points, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun held off the Dallas Wings 74-72 for their seventh straight win. Connecticut at 7-0 is the only unbeaten team in the WNBA and stretched its best opening mark in franchise history. The 2018 and ’21 teams each started 5-0. Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points and Maddy Siegrist added 17 to lead the Wings, who dropped to 3-3. DeWanna Bonner, who reached 7,000 career points in a 70-47 win against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, added 12 points for the Sun.

