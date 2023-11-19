Jones scores 25 points, No. 11 Texas women use hot start to overwhelm Louisiana Tech 96-44

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Taylor Jones scored 25 points on 12-of-16 shooting and No. 11 Texas rolled to a 96-44 win over Louisiana Tech. Jones and Shaylee Gonzales combined to go 9 of 11 in the first quarter and scored 10 points apiece as the Longhorns raced to a 30-10 lead. Six different players scored in the second quarter when Texas stretched the lead to 54-19. Texas shot 56%, had a 43-20 rebound advantage and turned 29 turnovers into 41 points. Salma Bates led Tech with 13 points.

