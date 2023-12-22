Jones scores 21, five in clutch, to lead Washington State past Boise State 66-61

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 21 points, including five in the final minute and a half, and Washington State outlasted Boise State 66-61 at the Spokane Arena. A three-point play by Jones gave the Cougars a 62-58 lead with 1:27 remaining but Boise State’s Chibuzo Agbo nailed a 3-pointer on the next possession. After a WSU turnover and a Boise State miss from close range, Kymany Houinsou made two free throws for a three-point WSU lead. Boise State’s Max Rice then missed a 3-pointer and Jones finished off the win with a pair of free throws. O’Mar Stanley had 23 points for Boise State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.