Jones scores 20, No. 19 Xavier beats Butler 78-66

CINCINNATI (AP) — Colby Jones scored 20 points and Adam Kunkel had 18 and No. 19 Xavier avenged an earlier loss to Butler with a 78-66 victory. Xavier played its ninth straight game without leading rebounder and second-leading scorer Zach Freemantle, who’s out with an injured foot. The Musketeers were also without guards KyKy Tandy and Kam Craft. Jayden Taylor scored 16 points and Chuck Harris had 13 for Butler. The Musketeers lost to Butler 69-67 on Feb. 10 in a game that ended in controversy when Jack Nunge blocked Eric Hunter Jr.’s winning dunk but was called for goaltending.

