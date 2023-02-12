Jones scores 18 in 2nd half as Stanford stuns No. 4 Arizona

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Jones scored all 18 of his points in the second half for Stanford and played a key role in neutralizing Pac-12 leading scorer Azuolas Tubelis, as the Cardinal stunned No. 4 Arizona 88-79 on Saturday night. Stanford beat a ranked team for the first time this year and a top-five team for the second time in two seasons. Arizona, hoping to stay a half-game behind UCLA for the conference lead, had a seven-game win snapped. Courtney Ramey scored a season- and game-high 26 points for Arizona. Stanford’s Michael O’Connell scored a team-high 22 points.

