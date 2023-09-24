Jones says he’s still Australia’s long-term saviour amid Rugby World Cup woes

LYON, France (AP) — Following Australia’s worst Rugby World Cup defeat that has pushed it to the verge of its earliest Rugby World Cup exit, coach Eddie Jones insists he’s still the man to turn the Wallabies around. The Wallabies had to stop unbeaten Wales on Sunday in Lyon to keep alive their perfect record of making the quarters at every tournament. But they were thrashed 40-6. Wales’ biggest win over Australia propelled it to the quarterfinals with a game to spare in Pool C, while Australia’s fate is no longer in its hands. Jones says, “I remain committed to the Australia project. I still believe I am the person to turn things around.”

