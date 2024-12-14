Jones runs for 4 TDs, Montana State beats Idaho 52-19 to advance to FCS semis

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adam Jones ran for four touchdowns, Tommy Mellott accounted for three TDs and Montana State beat Idaho 52-19 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs for its program-record 14th consecutive win. Top-seeded Montana State (14-0) plays the winner between No. 5 seed UC Davis and fourth-seeded South Dakota in the semifinals. Montana State, which went into the game averaging and FCS-leading 41.3 points per game, took the opening kickoff and used a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped when Mellott hit Rylan Schlepp for a 3-yard TD to make it 7-0 with 10:07 left in the first quarter and the Bobcats never trailed. Mellott finished with 174 yards passing and two touchdowns and added 131 yards rushing. Jones had 95 yards rushing on 23 carries.

