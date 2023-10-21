Jones rambles for 127 yards in Charlotte’s 10-7 win over East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jalon Jones ran for 127 yards on 26 carries and scored Charlotte’s lone touchdown in a 10-7 win over East Carolina. Jones ran it in from the 1 to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took almost five minutes to make it a 10-0 advantage with 10:12 left in the third quarter. The Pirates got back in it when Alex Flinn threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Shane Calhoun with 13:14 remaining.

