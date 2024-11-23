Jones, Mellott help Montana State run over Montana 34-11

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adam Jones ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns and Montana State ran over Montana 34-11. The Bobcats wrapped up the 123rd meeting in this rivalry with 420 yards, 326 on the ground. Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott was 6-of-12 passing for 94 yards with a touchdown in poor conditions and added 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Mellott had a 5-yard touchdown run on MSU’s first possession and Mellott found Jones for a 35-yard touchdown early in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead. Myles Sansted had two field goals in the final two minutes, including a 49-yarder as time expired for a 20-3 halftime lead. Jones dominated the second half and scored two short touchdowns. Eli Gillman scored on a 1-yard run for Montana’s touchdown between the Jones’ touchdowns.

