Jones-Logan takes opening kickoff 99 yards, South Dakota cruises past Drake 42-3

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Keyondray Jones-Logan returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, Travis Theis and Charles Pierre Jr. both scored twice as South Dakota rolled to a 42-3 win over Drake on Saturday.

Theis scored on runs of 25 and 4 yards and Pierre had a 1-yard run and 20-yard reception. Theis had 94 yards on just nine carries.

Aidan Bouman was 18-of-24 passing for 219 yards for the Coyotes (2-1), who had 411 total yards. Carter Bell had four receptions for 56 yards and ran twice for 28 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs (1-1), who had one game cancelled at halftime because of weather and then beat Eastern Washington, were held to 211 yards and Shane Dunning’s 23-yard field goal in the second quarter.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.