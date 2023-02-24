Jones leads No. 3 Stanford by No. 21 Colorado in double OT

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Haley Jones scored 13 of her 23 points over the two overtime periods and No. 3 Stanford held off 21st-ranked Colorado 73-62 on Thursday night. Jones also had 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Cardinal (27-3, 15-2 Pac-12), who remain on top of the conference standings with one game left on their regular season schedule. Stanford was picked to win the Pac-12 in the preseason poll. Lauren Betts, who grew up in Colorado, sent the game into double overtime by hitting one of two free throws with 3.8 seconds remaining. Jaylyn Sherrod led Colorado (21-7, 12-5) with 19 points. She hit the game-tying basket with just under 30 seconds remaining in regulation.

