Jones, Humphrey run wild in final minutes and Montana State stuns New Mexico 35-31

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Adam Jones scored on a 93-yard dash and Scottre Humphrey added a 4-yard run for the go-ahead score as Montana State scored twice in the final 4 1/2 minutes to stun New Mexico 35-31 in a season opener. The Lobos, in the debut of Bronco Mendenhall as coach, led 17-0 early in the second quarter and 24-14 at halftime. The Lobos led 31-21 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. At that point, Jones took a first-down hand off and was barely touched as he raced up the left sideline to make it 31-28. New Mexico punted with 1:59 remaining and Montana State drove 89 yards to Humphrey’s go-ahead score with 10 seconds remaining.

