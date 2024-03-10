Jones hits 7 3s, No. 13 Auburn beats Georgia 92-78 to earn SEC double bye

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) blocks the shot attempt of Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Denver Jones scored a season-high 21 points, making 7 of 9 3-pointers, and No. 13 Auburn closed the regular season with a 92-78 victory over Georgia. The Tigers secured a No. 4 seed and double bye in next week’s SEC Tournament with their third straight victory. They already had a double-digit lead over the Bulldogs much of the way. Then Jones hit three straight 3s in a two-minute span to help Auburn build a 60-39 cushion. Silas Demary Jr. led Georgia with 15 points.

