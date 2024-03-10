Jones hits 7 3s, No. 13 Auburn beats Georgia 92-78 to earn SEC double bye

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Denver Jones scored a season-high 21 points, making 7 of 9 3-pointers, and No. 13 Auburn closed the regular season with a 92-78 victory over Georgia. The Tigers secured a No. 4 seed and double bye in next week’s SEC Tournament with their third straight victory. They already had a double-digit lead over the Bulldogs much of the way. Then Jones hit three straight 3s in a two-minute span to help Auburn build a 60-39 cushion. Silas Demary Jr. led Georgia with 15 points.

