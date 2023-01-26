Jones hits 6 3s, scores 21; Stanford beats Chicago St. 72-65

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Jones hit six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Maxime Raynaud had his second career double-double and Harrison Ingram scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Stanford beat Chicago State 72-65. Raynaud had 17 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and two blocks. Wesley Cardet made 9 of 12 from the field, 3 of 3 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with a career-high 31 points for Chicago State. Jahsean Corbett and Elijah Weaver added 13 points apiece but combined for just 10-of-33 shooting. The Cougars made 3 of 18 from the field and were outscored 32-13 over the final 13 minutes.

