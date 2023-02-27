Jones hits 4 3s, scores 21; Stanford beats Washington 81-69

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Jones hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, Brandon Angel added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Stanford beat Washington 81-69 to snap a three-game losing streak. Washington, which beat the Cardinal 86-69 in Seattle on Jan. 12, has not swept the season series since the 2018-19 campaign. Ingram and Jones made back-to-back 3s to spark an 8-0 opening run and the Cardinal never trailed. Stanford used 13-2 run that culminated when Angel made a layup that gave Stanford a 51-37 advantage midway through the second half and the Huskies never again threatened. Bey led Washington with 21 points and 8 rebounds and Keion Brooks Jr. added 17 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.