Jones hits 4 3s, scores 21; Stanford beats Washington 81-69

By The Associated Press
Stanford forward Spencer Jones (14) shoots over Washington guard Jamal Bey (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/John Hefti)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Hefti]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Jones hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, Brandon Angel added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Stanford beat Washington 81-69 to snap a three-game losing streak. Washington, which beat the Cardinal 86-69 in Seattle on Jan. 12, has not swept the season series since the 2018-19 campaign. Ingram and Jones made back-to-back 3s to spark an 8-0 opening run and the Cardinal never trailed. Stanford used 13-2 run that culminated when Angel made a layup that gave Stanford a 51-37 advantage midway through the second half and the Huskies never again threatened. Bey led Washington with 21 points and 8 rebounds and Keion Brooks Jr. added 17 points.

