Jones has career day, leads No. 10 Texas to 112-74 victory against Oral Roberts

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Taylor Jones had career-bests 27 points and 16 rebounds in 24 minutes and No. 10 Texas defeated Oral Roberts 112-74 on Wednesday to continue its undefeated start to the season. Jones, a 6-foot-4 senior, converted all 11 shots from the field. Freshman Madison Booker scored a season-best 17 points in 21 minutes for Texas (8-0). Rori Harmon had a typical game, filling the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, five steals and 13 assists, the latter matching the junior point guard’s career best.

