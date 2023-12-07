Jones, Harmon lead No. 5 Texas to 106-62 victory over Long Beach State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Taylor Jones scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds and No. 5 Texas defeated Long Beach State 106-62 on Wednesday night to continue its undefeated start to the season. Rori Harmon scored 17 points and made six steals for the Longhorns. Backup guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half. Madison Booker led Texas with seven assists, and she made three steals.DeYona Gaston, making her season debut after missing the first nine games with an ankle injury, produced nine points, five rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes. Savannah Tucker led Long Beach State with 22 points. She hit 5 of 7 3-point shots.

