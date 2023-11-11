Jones, Furman demolish VMI in commanding 38-3 win

GREENVIEW, S.C. (AP) — Carson Jones threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns and Furman wrapped it up early beating VMI 37-3. With the exception of a third quarter field goal, Furman did all its scoring in the first half. Jones threw scoring passes of 14 and 34 yards to Mason Pline and Nick Cannon in the first quarter respectively. Collin Shannon threw for 148 yards for VMI and was intercepted once.

