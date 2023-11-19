Jones’ 21 points lead Washington State past Rhode Island, 78-57 at Hall of Fame Tip-Off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the second half as Washington State pulled away from Rhode Island late to post a 78-57 win in the consolation game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Washington State knocked down 33 of its 64 shots from the field (51.6%) and held a 36-28 advantage on the boards.

