Jonathon Brooks and No. 3 Texas beats No. 24 Kansas 40-14 with Jayhawks QB Jalon Daniels out

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jonathon Brooks rushing for 217 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Texas to a 40-14 win over No. 24 Kansas, which lost standout quarterback Jalon Daniels in pregame warmups with back stiffness. Quinn Ewers passed for 325 yards and ran for two touchdowns. The Longhorns also got another standout game from their defense. Texas held Kansas under 300 total yards and has allowed just three touchdowns over the last three games. Jason Bean started in place of Daniels and passed for 136 yards for Kansas.

