Jonathan Powell, Joseph Yesufu each make 4 3-pointers, and short-handed West Virginia beats NCCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Freshman Jonathan Powell scored a season-high 17 points, Joseph Yesufu added 14 points and short-handed West Virginia beat North Carolina Central 79-45 on Tuesday night. Before the game, West Virginia announced Tucker DeVries would be sidelined indefinitely with an upper body injury. DeVries started in the previous eight games this season for the Mountaineers, averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. West Virginia still found a way to make 15 3-pointers without DeVries, who came into the game with a team-high 26 makes from distance. Powell and Yesufu each made four 3-pointers and reserve Jake Auer went 3 of 4.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.