Jonathan Milan sprints to his 3rd stage win in the Giro d’Italia

CENTO, Italy (AP) — Jonathan Milan has sprinted to his third victory in the Giro d’Italia on the 13th stage while Tadej Pogacar fought through crosswinds to keep his overall lead. Milan also won the fourth and 11th stages. He finished comfortably ahead of Stanislaw Aniolkowski and Phil Bauhaus. Two-time Tour de France champion Pogacar remained 2 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez and 2:56 ahead of Geraint Thomas as he attempts to win the Giro and the Tour this year. But Pogacar had to respond to attacks by Thomas’ Ineos team, which tried to take advantage of the crosswinds.

