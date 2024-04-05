Jonathan Loáisiga put on the 60-day injured list by Yankees because of strained right flexor

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga was put on the 60-day injured list by the New York Yankees because of a strained right flexor muscle. New York made the move retroactive to Thursday and selected the contract of right-hander Dennis Santana from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Loáisiga pitched a hitless ninth inning in Wednesday’s 6-5, 11-inning win at Arizona. The 29-year-old was 1-0 in four scoreless innings over three relief appearances this season. He was limited to 17 games last year by right elbow inflammation that sidelined him from the Yankees between April 5 and Aug. 8.

