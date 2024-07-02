Jonathan Isaac agrees to $84 million deal with Magic, AP source says

Jonathan Isaac has agreed to an $84 million deal that will keep him with Orlando for five more seasons. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Isaac’s contract can’t be finalized until Saturday. The person says Isaac agreed to a renegotiation of the last year of his current deal along with an extension. Isaac was sidelined by injuries for 2 1/2 years but bounced back last season, helping the Magic reach the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.