Jonathan Isaac agrees to $84 million deal with Magic, AP source says

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE -Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, right, goes to the basket as he is defended by Sacramento Kings center Alex Len, middle and Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Jonathan Isaac has agreed to an $84 million deal that will keep him with Orlando for five more seasons, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin Kolczynski]

Jonathan Isaac has agreed to an $84 million deal that will keep him with Orlando for five more seasons. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Isaac’s contract can’t be finalized until Saturday. The person says Isaac agreed to a renegotiation of the last year of his current deal along with an extension. Isaac was sidelined by injuries for 2 1/2 years but bounced back last season, helping the Magic reach the playoffs.

