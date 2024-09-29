Jonathan Dean scores first MLS goal for Fire in 1-1 tie with Toronto

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Dean scored his first MLS goal in the 84th minute for the Chicago Fire in a 1-1 tie with Toronto FC. Ariel Lassiter cut back to evade a defender and the played an arcing ball from the left corner of the area to the back post, where a charging Dean tapped in a one-touch finish from point-blank range to cap the scoring. Prince Owusu converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to give Toronto (11-17-4) a 1-0 lead at halftime.

