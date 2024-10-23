Jonathan David sets scoring mark to help Lille beat Atletico Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Jonathan David came through with a pair of goals to help Lille beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 in the Champions League. He had scored the winner against Real Madrid in the previous round. David became the all-time top Canadian scorer in Champions League history with six goals, one more than Tomasz Radzinski according to UEFA. David came off the bench to replace Mohamed Bayo in the 65th, then converted a 74th-minute penalty kick for Lille’s go-ahead go at the Metropolitano stadium. His second goal, to seal the 3-1 victory, was a strike from inside the area in the 89th.

