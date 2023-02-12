Jonathan David scores twice, Lille climbs to 5th

PARIS (AP) — Canada striker Jonathan David has scored twice to move Lille up to fifth place in the French league with a 2-0 win over struggling Strasbourg. David converted a penalty in the 23rd minute before flicking home a rebound in the 28th to raise his tally to 14 league goals this season. Toulouse proved lethal in transition to stun Rennes 3-1. Rennes has now lost three of its last four league games to slip to sixth place. Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain had its lead atop the standings cut to five points after losing 3-1 at Monaco on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.