Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3

LILLE, France (AP) — Lille striker Jonathan David has notched a hat trick to become the top scorer in the French league and Lyon substitute Alexandre Lacazette has netted two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw. David raised his league tally to 19. That is one more than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. Lille remained in sixth place, level on points with Rennes in the last European spot. Lyon has moved into eighth place on goal difference.

