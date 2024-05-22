Jonathan Allen is all smiles and on board with the Washington Commanders’ new regime

ASHBURN (AP) — Jonathan Allen as one of Washington’s longest-tenured players has been part of a lot of change and even more losing. The respected captain has been around as the team has been known as three different names, played in just one playoff game and is on his fourth coach going into his eighth NFL season. Allen late last season said he did not want to be part of another rebuilding project. But the big defensive tackle who was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017 is all smiles and on board with what new general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn have going.

