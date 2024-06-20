Jonatan Giraldez joins the Spirit, will transition to head coach role

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — New head coach Jonatan Giraldez has joined the Washington Spirit after finishing up the season with Barcelona. Giraldez was named coach of the Spirit earlier this year, but stayed on with Barcelona through the conclusion of the Spanish Liga F season while Adrian Gonzalez served in the interim. Giraldez will transition into his new role with the Spirit while Gonzalez continues at the helm. Once Giraldez takes over, Gonzalez will remain on staff as an assistant.

