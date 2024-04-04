Jonas Vingegaard taken to hospital in an ambulance after crash at Basque Country Vuelta

MADRID (AP) — Two-time defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has been taken to a hospital in an ambulance after a crash at the Basque Country Vuelta. The Danish rider from team Visma wasn’t able to move much while being treated by doctors by the side of the road following the crash that happened with less than 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) to go in the fourth stage. He was put in an ambulance with an oxygen mask and a neck brace. Australian rider Jay Vine also was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Race organizers did not immediately release information about their condition.

