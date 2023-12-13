Jonas Aidoo scores 29 points, No. 12 Tennessee beats Georgia Southern 74-56

By AL LESAR The Associated Press
Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo (0) dunks past Georgia Southern forward Avantae Parker (25) and guard Tyren Moore (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Aidoo had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 Tennessee beat Southern 74-56. The winless Eagles had no answer for the 6-foot-11 Aidoo, who also had two steals and two blocks. Aidoo was the only double-digit scorer for the Volunteers, who improved to 7-3. Derrick Harris came off the bench to score all but two of his 13 points in the second half for the Eagles. The Vols led 49-21 at halftime.

