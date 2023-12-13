Jonas Aidoo scores 29 points, No. 10 Tennessee beats Georgia Southern 74-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Aidoo had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 10 Tennessee beat Southern 74-56. The winless Eagles had no answer for the 6-foot-11 Aidoo, who also had two steals and two blocks. Aidoo was the only double-digit scorer for the Volunteers, who improved to 7-3. Derrick Harris came off the bench to score all but two of his 13 points in the second half for the Eagles. The Vols led 49-21 at halftime.

