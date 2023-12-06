Jonas Aidoo scores 17 points as No. 17 Tennessee ends 3-game skid, beats George Mason 87-66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Aidoo scored a career-high 17 points and No. 17 Tennessee rediscovered its defense in an 87-66 victory over George Mason. Josiah-Jordan James added 15 points, Tobe Awaka added 11 and Dalton Knecht had 10 as the Vols snapped a three-game losing streak. Last week, Tennessee yielded 61 first-half points in a 100-92 loss to North Carolina. But the Vols held George Mason to 36% shooting in the first half to take a 39-26 lead. Darius Maddox scored 15 points for the Patriots, whose four-game winning streak ended.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.