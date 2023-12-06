Jonas Aidoo scores 17 points as No. 17 Tennessee ends 3-game skid, beats George Mason 87-66

By AL LESAR The Associated Press
Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo (0) and guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) try to block the shot of George Mason guard Keyshawn Hall (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Aidoo scored a career-high 17 points and No. 17 Tennessee rediscovered its defense in an 87-66 victory over George Mason. Josiah-Jordan James added 15 points, Tobe Awaka added 11 and Dalton Knecht had 10 as the Vols snapped a three-game losing streak. Last week, Tennessee yielded 61 first-half points in a 100-92 loss to North Carolina. But the Vols held George Mason to 36% shooting in the first half to take a 39-26 lead. Darius Maddox scored 15 points for the Patriots, whose four-game winning streak ended.

