Jon Scheyer still seeking Duke’s 1st Final Four after Mike Krzyzewski, likes program’s direction

DALLAS (AP) — Jon Scheyer is still seeking his first Final Four after two seasons as Mike Krzyzewski’s replacement as coach at Duke. The Blue Devils went two rounds deeper than his debut season. They lost to Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina State 76-64 in the South Region final. The two-year stretch without a Final Four is far from the longest under Krzyzewski, who won five national championships. Scheyer knows the expectation is for the program’s 18th Final Four to come sooner than later. He says he’s confident in the direction of the program. Duke could be strong again next year if its key contributors decide to return.

