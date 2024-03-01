Jon Sanderson resigns as Michigan strength and conditioning coach months after leaving hoops program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Sanderson has resigned as a strength and conditioning coach at Michigan, two-plus months after he stopped working with the men’s basketball program under coach Juwan Howard. A spokesman for the school thanked Sanderson for his contributions over the years. A message seeking comment was left with Sanderson. Howard, who had heart surgery in September, returned to his head coaching duties in mid-December after a review of an incident involving several individuals during a team practice. Sanderson did not join the team on the sideline for its Dec. 10 game at Iowa, and was not on the team’s bench in subsequent games.

