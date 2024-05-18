Jon Rahm’s cut streak at majors ends at 18 following two so-so rounds at the PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A historically low cut line led to some early exits for some big names at the PGA Championships. Jon Rahm’s run of 18 straight made cuts in majors ended when he posted a 1-over 72 during the second round at soggy Valhalla. That left Rahm at even par, one shot outside the projected cutline of 1-under. Wyndham Clark, Phil Mickelson and Ludvig Aberg also found themselves heading home. The 1 under cutline was the highest in 106 PGA Championships and tied for the lowest ever at a major.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.