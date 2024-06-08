Jon Rahm withdraws from LIV Houston with foot injury a week before U.S. Open

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Jon Rahm has withdrawn from LIV Golf Houston after just six holes because of an infection in his left foot. The WD comes just five days before the start of the U.S. Open. There were no immediate details on the nature of the injury. Rahm was seen wincing after a shot Friday in the opening round when he shot a 69. Rahm has yet to win a tournament since the 2023 Masters. He joined LIV Golf in December. Rahm had been the only player to finish in the top 10 against the 54-man fields at LIV at every event this year.

